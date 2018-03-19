Easton man sentenced for selling drugs over the dark net

Cavan Devine, 26, of Easton, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Janet Bond Arterton in New Haven to 36 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for possessing methamphetamine and Xanax, according to a statement issued by John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on Dec. 4, 2016, Easton police seized a bag belonging to Devine that contained approximately 744 grams of methamphetamine, 577 and one-half pills labeled “Xanax,” and drug paraphernalia. Devine was arrested the next day.

A subsequent search of a hotel room rented by Devine revealed an additional quantity of methamphetamine, as well as items used to process, package and mail drugs. Investigators also seized a laptop computer.

The investigation established that Devine had obtained the methamphetamine and Xanax over the dark net, which he also used to distribute the drugs.

The search of Devine’s laptop also revealed more than 1,000 images of child pornography, which Devine also acquired over the dark net.

The dark net is websites that aren’t accessible through traditional search engines but by way of special browsers and software that conceal IP addresses and make users harder to trace.

On Oct. 2, 2017, Devine pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and a quantity of Xanax.

This matter was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Connecticut State Police and Easton Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Anthony E. Kaplan.