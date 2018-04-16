Easton man charged with robbing Fairfield gas stations

An Easton man has been charged with four gas station robberies in Fairfield.

Conlin William Mellen, who turns 25 April 25, was arrested at Fairfield Police Headquarters Monday on the strength of a warrant charging him with four counts each of first-degree robbery and sixth-degree larceny.

Fairfield Police say Mellen held up Star Fuels, 350 Jennings Road, Feb. 11 and March 25, and Stratfield Mobil, 1271 Stratfield Road, March 26 and April 1.

Mellen was held on a court-set $250,000 bond and transported to Bridgeport Superior Court for arraignment.