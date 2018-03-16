Easton Library hosts mini-golf fund-raiser

It was around 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning at the Easton Public Library and 12-year-old Alexander Taranto was concentrating.

He was trying to beat his grandmother, Easton resident Nathalie Taranto, at a game of miniature golf.

The score was 28 to 34. Alexander was winning — for the moment.

The grandson-grandmother pair was participating in the library’s first ever Links for Literature Mini-Golf Fundraiser.

As part of the fund-raiser — which took place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 10 — an 18-hole miniature golf course was set up throughout the entire floor of the library.

Aside from mini-golf, there was a room full of refreshments, including muffins, sandwiches, and fruit, as well as a silent auction with items donated by local businesses and residents.

Proceeds from the fund-raiser, which cost $15 per person and $50 per family, are going toward enhancing the library’s collections of print, audiovisual and digital resources, according to Director Lynn Zaffino.

Alexander said miniature golf is just one of the games he plays with his grandmother.

“We like doing a lot of activities together,” said Alexander, as he got ready for his turn.

“We play board games like Monopoly and Skip-Bo (a card game),” Alexander added. “We also go hiking.”

“We are ardent library supporters,” his grandmother said. “We spend a lot of time reading together.”

The Tarantos had just come to the library after eating at the pancake breakfast at the Easton Community Center.

Alexander said he likes playing mini-golf since “you get to move a lot.”

“Also, golf is interesting because you have to aim and predict where the ball is going to end up,” he said.

Twelve-year-old Mitchell Manesky and 13-year-old Jared Mocco, both of Easton, were taking turns at a different hole.

Mitchell said one of the best parts about miniature golf is getting to see his friends.

“It’s not like competitive golf,” he said. “You don’t need to win. It’s just fun.”

Mitchell added that his favorite hole at the library was the “pizza one. It incorporates things you have to bounce off of,” he said.

Another hole contained a miniature bed and pillow set, along with many layers of blankets. It was designed to look like a scene from The Princess and the Pea.

There was yet another hole that included a set of life-sized car tires, turned in different positions for the golf ball to move up and down them.

Jared said his favorite was hole 15. “There is a metal thing where, when you hit the ball, it goes into a loop-the-loop.”

He added that he liked the candy in the refreshment room. “I got Airheads and Smarties,” Jared said.

Each hole was decorated by a different sponsor, and they all looked completely different from one another.

“We would love to make this an annual event,” said Zaffino.