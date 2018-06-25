Easton library holds summer talent show

The Easton Public Library is looking for patrons of all ages with all sorts of talent for its Summer Talent Show.

The talent show will be held Thursday, July 19, at 6 p.m. at the library. A rehearsal will take place on Thursday, July 5, at 6 p.m. Everyone who is interested must sign up online for the rehearsal and give a preview of your act.

“We’re looking forward to showcasing all the talent here in Easton,” said Mary Beth Rassulo, library assistant director. “It’s going to be a fun evening. We hope you’ll join us.”

Registration is required for the participants and suggested for the audience. To register, use the library’s Online Event Calendar, or contact Rassulo at 203-261-0134.