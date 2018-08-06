Easton library holds end of summer extravaganza

The Easton Public Library is hosting an End-of-Summer Extravaganza for all ages on Thursday, Aug. 16, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The community is invited to come and make crafts, play indoor and outdoor carnival-style games, and make your own ice cream sundae, with ice cream to be donated by Baskin-Robbins in Monroe.

Participants can test coordination skills with the three-legged race, gather up strength for the tug of war, and perfect the ability to hop in the potato sack race. There will also be airbrush tattoos, sand art, chalk art, and bubble fun.

Children and Teens who participated in the summer reading program can claim their final prizes at this event. Registration is required for anyone who wants to make their own ice cream sundae and is suggested for all others. To register, use the library’s Online Event Calendar, or call Elizabeth Portillo 203-261-0134, or email [email protected].