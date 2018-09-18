Easton Library changes expansion layout

The feud has finally ended.

Easton Library’s Building Committee has decided not to disrupt the space of the historical society for the library’s proposed expansion project.

For several months, the Historical Society of Easton had been in a dispute with the Building Committee over the project, working to increase the space of the library’s children’s area.

The million dollar project would have added about 1,700 new square feet to the library.

The historical society is located in an adjacent room built on to the back of the library. It’s separate and distinct from the rest of the library and it’s behind the community room.

The original floor plan involved relocating the community room and historical society entrance doors.

The new floor plan leaves both entrance doors in their current place and creates an interior hallway for access to them.

One reason Building Committee members voted to change the floor plan, according to committee chair Kristi Sogonfsky, is by not relocating the doors, “there is no need to add additional sidewalks around the building or regrade the area.”

“The Conservation Commission had concerns about both of those due to the proximity to wetlands,” said Sogofsky, who is also an Easton selectman.

The library is in a designated wetlands area and the extension would have encroached on wetlands. There is a pond right behind the library.

Footprint

“Now we are keeping the expansion more within the footprint of what was already there,” Sogofsky said.

Furthermore, the proposed new floor plan wouldn’t disrupt the items in the historical society room. This had been of great concern to historical society members since most of these items are very delicate.

The items would have had to be put in storage during the construction.

The cost to move and store the items — with the addition of the new exit doors and a proposed concrete walkway — would have been at least $100,000, according to Chester Burley, president of the historical society.

Due to the change in the project’s floor plan, there will now be some savings “because we are not doing exterior groundwork and building the doors,” Sogofsky said.

In addition, with the change, the new layout would utilize 138 fewer square feet of usable space. To regain some of that space, “we are going to try to bump the exterior wall out a little bit further,” she said.

Sogofsky said she is happy the dispute is now over. “The committee members reluctantly made the decision to change the floor plan but believe it is the only way to insure the successful completion of this project.”

The plan now, according to Sogofsky, is to present the updated expansion layout to the Conservation Commission on Sept. 25, and then to the Planning & Zoning Commission in October.

The timeline of the project has been pushed back from the fall to early spring.

The historical society’s lease for its space is up in eight years, according to Sogofsky.

“At that time, it might be beneficial for library to look into claiming that space for town use,” Sogofsky said.

Burley said he is “very happy” with the new floor plan of the expansion.

“It makes so much more logical sense for them to do it that way,” he said. “They don’t have to break through our office and go through that expense of putting in new doorways.”

Burley said historical society members are pleased “that a practical solution was reached. We view it as a very positive step to the community.”

Sogofsky said, “The key is although we made this decision, we still think the expansion is a great decision for the library.”