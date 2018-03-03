Easton kids learn about African folklore

The enslaved African boy ran as fast as he could to get away from the white plantation owner, making it to the mountains and his freedom. He had to escape when it was discovered he could read, which was forbidden for blacks in the American South.

The locals in the mountain celebrated his arrival by singing and dancing to the sound of a drum. Those welcoming him were Indian tribal members with African roots, such as the Black Seminole and Cherokee peoples.

“There were indigenous African people here, living in the mountains,” explained “Ade” Anthony Thompson during a Feb. 22 library performance of African folklore storytelling at the Easton Public Library.

Thompson, joined by two drummers, told stories and led chants while educating the audience — made up mostly of youngsters — about African culture. The event took place to highlight Black History Month in February.

Dressed in a traditional African outfit, he began his “Africa Explains” presentation by talking about Carter Woodson, who often is called the father of black history. The son of former slaves, Woodson grew up poor in the late 1800s and had little access to formal education.

But Woodson later became the second African American to earn a doctorate at Harvard. He worked as a teacher, author, historian, college dean, and publisher, and started Negro History Week — which evolved into Black History Month — to promote the culture of his ancestors.

Thompson said Woodson didn’t think American schools properly recognized the contributions of Africans to civilization and African Americans to this nation’s development. “He wanted people to know African history didn’t begin with slavery,” Thompson said.

He explained that Woodson began Negro History Week in February to coincide with the birthdays of Frederick Douglass and President Abraham Lincoln.

Thompson had the audience join him in traditional African chants and songs, teaching them new words in native languages from the continent. This included a song about peace once used to welcome the queen of England to Nigeria.

He also taught them an African dance from Zaire. “Are you ready to learn a dance?” he asked, and many youngsters eagerly joined him on the dance floor.

Thompson said people should use the term “enslaved person” instead of “slave,” and that enslaved people in the South weren’t allowed to use their African names and were prohibited from learning to read or write — although some, like the boy in the story who escaped to freedom, still did so despite the danger.

He told stories about African culture, honoring those who do the same. “The storytellers keep the history of the village, all by memory,” he said.

Master African drummer Brian Jarwa Gray and drummer “Mick” Smith provided music while Thompson talked, sang and danced.

Easton resident Dean Haines was impressed with the event, which she attended with her children. “It was great. I love culture,” said Haines, who was among those who participated in African dancing.

Mary Beth Rassulo, assistant librarian and head of youth services, explained the importance of exposing children to varied cultures.

“Being exposed to programs that highlight different cultures can open us up to a whole new world,” Rassulo said. “These programs offer us a shared experience where we can learn about, and celebrate, our differences and the things that we all have in common.”