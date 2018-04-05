Easton Historical Society celebrates 50th anniversary

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Historical Society of Easton, which was founded in 1968.

The society is marking this year with special 50th anniversary activities. Postcards are being sent to all Easton residents to encourage new membership and to ascertain what members may want in new and exciting activities for the next year’s efforts of the society.

Planning discussions have included additional Adams Schoolhouse activities, a return to “Colonial Days” for the children, additional lecturers, sessions with notable families of Easton, and a 50th anniversary gala.