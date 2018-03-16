Easton: Hearing scheduled for child porn suspect

A former Samuel Staples Elementary School custodian arrested for child pornography is scheduled to have a hearing on Thursday, April 12, according to court documents on Friday, March 16.

David Habetz, 50, was arrested on June 22, 2017 by Derby police and accused of illegal possession of child pornography in the first degree.

He was released on $15,000 bond.

Habetz’s hearing will take place in the Ansonia-Milford JD Courthouse, 14 W. River St. in Milford.

He is represented by Gulash & Associates in Bridgeport.

For a prior Easton Courier article on Habetz, click here.