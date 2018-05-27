Easton girl spearheads effort to save school clubs

Tate English was upset when she learned about the cuts to extracurricular activities in next year’s school budget.

“My school has about 20 extracurricular clubs, such as Ultimate Frisbee, chess, chamber orchestra, jazz band, and eighth grade government,” the 12-year-old girl said, adding she’s involved in the volleyball, garden, debate, weather, and wingman clubs, which “helps kids take initiative and stop bullying.”

“My friends and I do not want to lose these clubs,” she said. “Clubs help us socially to develop life skills.”

So rather than sit around and complain, the seventh grader decided to take action. She started raising money by creating a GoFundMe page called Save the Clubs, which has raised over $10,000 from more than 70 people. The page has been shared more than 230 times.

Tate took it one step further by telling others about her page through emails and word of mouth.

She also reached out to her school’s principal, Susan Kaplan.

“Over the weekend, I got an email from her,” Kaplan said. “I called her into my office the next school day and I was blown away with her.”

Although the 2018-19 Easton Board of Education budget has been approved by voters, “in order to get the number for the town and the school system, there were many reductions that took place. Among them was a very significant reduction in our extracurricular funds,” Kaplan said.

It costs approximately $47,000 to fund the 17 extracurricular activities in the 2018-19 school budget. However, the new school budget designates only about $5,000 for extracurricular activities. Aside from Helen Keller Middle School, this amount includes a few clubs at Samuel Staples Elementary School that will also be cut.

The Easton PTA will collect the money raised from the GoFundMe page and put it toward the extracurricular activities.

The Easton Learning Foundation is also contributing to the effort.

Middle school years

Kaplan said she couldn’t be more proud of Tate.

“She heard about the budget issues and took it upon herself to create that page, which is just what we are trying to teach kids on a middle school level to do,” Kaplan said.

Kaplan said pre-adolescence is a time to learn about and understand local, national and global issues, and to be able to demonstrate active citizenship through one’s actions. “Tate embodied that,” she said.

The middle school ages are a “special” group of pre- adolescents who have “very special needs,” Kaplan said. “In order to develop them properly, you need people who teach those needs and a community that fosters them, and you hope the result is they end up like Tate English.”

Kaplan said she is a strong supporter of extracurricular activities.

“They can make students feel connected to the community, help them meet other children they are not necessarily in social circles with, and have them take part in something they chose and that they feel good about,” she said.

She predicts that by the end of June, the funds that are needed will be raised.

“Tate deserves kudos for getting it started,” Kaplan said. “Tate is the hero.”