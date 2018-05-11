Easton Exchange Club holds Memorial Day road race

The Easton Exchange Club will be hosting its ninth annual Memorial Day Mile road race this Memorial Day, Monday, May 28. The race will kick off from the Easton firehouse at 8:30 a.m., giving runners ample time to participate in the Easton Memorial Day parade, which is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m.

Net proceeds from the race will benefit the Exchange Club Parenting Skills Center, which works to prevent child and spousal abuse.

Check-in for the event begins at 7:30 a.m. on-site near the Easton firehouse at 1 Center Road in Easton. Pre-registration is encouraged and may be done at eastonexchange.org and on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/EastonExchangeClub.