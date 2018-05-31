Easton EMS teaches people how to control bleeding

Profuse bleeding can kill someone in three minutes — which is usually before emergency responders arrive.

That’s why it’s crucial that average citizens learn how to control bleeding.

About a dozen people attended a free two-hour class at the Easton Public Library recently to learn how to control bleeding.

The class, called Stop the Bleed, is offered through a national initiative that trains ordinary citizens to give life-saving first aid. It was hosted by Easton EMS.

Stop the Bleed is intended to encourage people to become trained, equipped and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives.

Those who attended the class practiced on themselves or on one another how to apply tourniquets and took turns packing gauze into a thigh simulator with an open wound.

Hemorrhage control and other actions needed to save lives were also taught.

The class, which was taught by Bill Ackley, EMS instructor and Tactical Emergency Casualty Care program director of the Southwestern Connecticut Regional EMS Council, included a lecture, video and hands-on training.

“Since ordinary citizens will be the first on the scene before [emergency responders] arrive, they are the first responders and can save lives in the event of an auto accident or mass casualty,” said Ackley. “A person who is bleeding can die from blood loss in three minutes and first responders can take three to five minutes to arrive.”

Those nearest to someone with life-threatening injuries are best positioned to provide first care, Ackley added.

“As in any emergency,” Ackley said, “when you are helping a victim, make sure someone calls 9-1-1. Everyone thinks someone else is making the call, so you make sure to tell someone, ‘You call 9-1-1.’”

He also told participants to use reassuring words when helping someone. “You are the help until the help arrives,” he said.

Ackley laid out the steps to take to stop bleeding:

Open clothing by removing or cutting it to find the wound.

Wipe away pooled blood.

Pack or stuff the wound with gauze, a clean cloth or a T-shirt.

Apply steady pressure with both hands on top of the bleeding wound.

Push down as hard as possible.

A tourniquet, which can be used to stop bleeding, will cause pain but is necessary to stop life-threatening bleeding, Ackley said.

“Use the same pressure you would use if you were doing CPR — firm and steady,” Ackley said.

“If you apply a tourniquet correctly, it will hurt the victim,” Ackley said. If the victim says, “‘It hurts,’ you have done it correctly,” Ackley noted. “Explain to the victim why you are doing it.”

“Once you have [the tourniquet] in place, do not remove it,” he said. “Leave that for emergency personnel.”

Paramedic and instructor Margie Arnold, director of training for Easton EMS, arranged for the day’s program.

“My goal is to educate our community and schools to be the best prepared they can be for any type of emergency,” she said