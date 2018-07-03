Easton Democrats vote to endorse Kaplan for selectman

On Wednesday, June 27, the Easton Democratic Town Committee voted unanimously to endorse Ira Kaplan as the Board of Selectmen nominee. Seventeen DTC members cast votes.

Kaplan would run against Republican Kristi Sogofsky, should she decide to run, in a special election on Nov. 6, the same day voters will head to the polls for this year’s regular statewide general election.

At a special meeting on June 1, the Easton Board of Selectmen, made up of First Selectman Adam Dunsby, a Republican, and Selectman Bob Lessler, a Democrat, appointed Sogofsky to the board.

Kaplan hopes to replace former Republican Selectman Carolyn Colangelo, who recently stepped down, due to her appointment as a worker’s compensation commissioner for the state of Connecticut. Colangelo’s term ends November 2019.

Kaplan led a successful petition effort to collect a minimum of 274 signatures — 5% of registered voters — to force the special election, as allowed by state law. Kaplan said he collected about 300 signatures.

For Kaplan’s endorsement to become official, a party caucus must be held between July 17 and 24 to vote on the town committee’s endorsement. The date and location of the caucus has yet to be announced.

‘The time is right’

Kaplan has been a resident of Easton since 1999 and has been been secretary of the Democratic Town Committee since 2017.

He is a certified actuary, and is employed as a senior vice president at Gen Re in Stamford, a reinsurance company.

He had been actively involved in many local groups and organizations, including the Region 9 Pension Committee.

Kaplan said “the time is right” to run for selectman.

“I felt like it was wrong for me to continue to sit on the sidelines, and wanted to get involved,” Kaplan said.

He said he wants town government “to be honest and have open debate, and create fair decisions to what’s best for all of us.”

“I think it’s really valuable to the town to get different, independent ways of thinking in there,” Kaplan added. “I’ve heard people express a lot of dissatisfaction with the current leadership and I think some change would be welcome.”

Kaplan said while he plans to be sensitive and responsive to the residents’ concerns, he’s “ready to apply my own judgment on making decisions on what should serve the whole town best.”

“I’m careful with my decisions, I like to hear varied perspectives, and I’ve rediscovered while on the DTC that I’m a fast learner and a hard worker,” Kaplan said.

Before Sogofsky was appointed selectman, Kaplan said he had asked Dunsby to be considered for the position.

“This was around May 25. I sent a résumé to Adam and expressed my interest. He emailed me back and said they were going in a different direction. He said, ‘we are going to appoint a Republican.’”

“He told me the state statute pushes the replacement process in the direction of replacing an outgoing selectman with someone from the same party,” Kaplan said. “He said that’s the direction I think it will go.”

Getting involved

Adam Halberg, chairman of the Easton Democratic Town Committee, said there are people from all political parties in town who say “the people of Easton deserve the right to vote for their executive branch, and want that to be the means by which the next election is chosen.”

He said Easton’s Democratic party is making more of an effort to get involved in local government now than in past years.

One reason for this, Halberg said, is “a demographic switch in regard to the people who have been moving into Easton. Many are young families with children that really value an education, and others are people moving from larger cities and like the farms and communities in Easton, and want to live in a vibrant town like Easton.”

In addition, he said there is a group of new residents who used to be active in their prior town and now want to be active in their new home.

“It’s part of who they are,” he said.

According to Halberg, another reason why people are becoming active in politics in town is due to the “relatively widespread frustration” with the past few Republican administrations in Easton “not getting anything done.”

“It is inaction, governing through non-governance,” Halberg said. “People are watching home values go down, watching houses stay on the market for too long, and they are concerned about what our town is doing to bring amenities in, to showcase what we have. There is nobody driving them forward.”

In response, Wendy Bowditch, chairman of the Easton Republican Town Committee, said “I am proud of the hardworking Republicans in town and our ability to maintain our AAA rating as the rest of the state struggles.”

Halberg said while no one in town wants to change what Easton is, “we do need leaders running our town who are willing to make intelligent changes where necessary.”

Halberg said another reason why people are now getting involved in town government is in response to national leadership.

“In 2016, a lot of Democrats who became accustomed to things happening got a massive wake-up call with the election of Trump,” Halberg said. “They are watching our country act on our behalf in ways that are unconscionable and unethical to us. And we are watching a Republican party nationally, and in some cases locally, which is made up of people who are unwilling to speak and stand up against the Trump administration.”

Halberg said many residents have gotten behind Kaplan in his quest for selectman. “Ira has been really embedded with all the work the Democrats have been doing over the past couple of years, and is familiar with the platforms we have been putting together.”

Halberg, who has known Kaplan for about four years, said Kaplan has “good judgment and strength of character, and has time and patience and intelligence to understand how this town works now and how it could be crafted to work better.”

“I will have to start working on a campaign plan,” Kaplan said. “There is a lot I will have to learn.”