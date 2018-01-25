Easton Democrats call for censure of President Trump

The Easton Democratic Town Committee has voted to support the pending resolution in the U.S. House of Representatives censuring President Donald Trump for racist language and expressed intentions concerning American immigration policy.

“We condemn a president who willfully espouses an immigration policy based on racial discrimination. Easton Democrats, and, I hope, all Easton residents, cannot allow the president’s words and the racist philosophy promoted by them to go unchallenged,” said Easton DTC Chair Adam Halberg.

The Easton DTC further urged all town committees in Connecticut, both Republican and Democratic, to join in condemning the president’s words and intentions. “This is not a political issue,” said Halberg. “It’s declaring our values as Americans and defining the moral foundations of U.S. lawmaking and policy.”

The Easton DTC vote came in response to the president’s behavior at a meeting to negotiate immigration policy. He is reported to have used expletives to describe the continent of Africa and the country of Haiti.