Easton Democrat to run for state representative

The battle for Connecticut’s 135th Congressional District has a new participant.

Easton Democrat Anne Hughes plans to challenge incumbent Adam Dunsby to represent the 135th Congressional District, which consists of Easton, Weston and part of Redding.

Hughes, 52, grew up in Fairfield, where civic engagement was an important part of her life from the early years.

“I’m from a very engaged family,” said Hughes. “We started a recycling initiative in my neighborhood when I very young. We would go around the neighborhood and pick up people’s newspapers and bottles, load them into our van and bring them to the recycling center.”

When Hughes was young, she saw coverage of the Vietnam War on television. She was visibly jarred by the violence she witnessed, and her parents encouraged her to write a letter to the president of the United States to suggest a nonviolent solution to the war.

“I actually got a letter in response signed by Richard Nixon,” said Hughes. “He thanked me for my thoughtful suggestion and ended it by saying, ‘May you earn the title of peacemaker all the days in your life.’”

Stunned by the acknowledgement from the highest office in the country, Hughes decided from a young age to dedicate much of her life to try to better the lives of those around her.

Currently a social worker at Jewish Senior Services, a Bridgeport-based non-profit, Hughes has spent much of her professional career as a social worker and case manager, often working with vulnerable people.

While she has never served in public office, Hughes said, working to improve communities “isn’t new” to her.

“I have community outreach experience in racial justice and environmental justice fields; in some ways, I’ve been preparing for this my whole life,” said Hughes, adding that she has experience working with seniors and at-risk youth.

Sustaining engagement

Catapulted by the results of the 2016 national and local election, Hughes said that if she is elected, she plans to focus on “sustaining engagement” from residents of the 135th District.

“My goal is to amp up citizen engagement,” said Hughes. “We’re at a crossroads for our state and for our country — I think we’ve gotten complacent in the way things are run. One person can’t turn the ship around, and I want to make sure our communities are staying involved.”

She wants to see the state invest in infrastructure and helping build up communities across the state.

“I know the state is grappling with a fiscal crisis,, but if we want Connecticut to succeed long-term, we need to invest in basic services for communities,” said Hughes. “Young families are no longer looking for old suburbs, they want walkable communities that are resourceful and environmentally conscious.”

While Hughes isn’t specifically calling for fundamental changes to the landscape of Weston, Easton or Redding, she wants to be a representative who actively looks for ways to help the entirety of the state.

“I want to be here for the people of our district,, but I am also an unabashed advocate for people beyond our ZIP codes,” said Hughes. “Almost everybody in these towns works outside of them. We need to support all people in the state of Connecticut and be resourceful and innovative across the state.”

Hughes moved to Easton with her husband, Tim, in April 2016 after years living in the northwest corner of the state. She quickly became involved in local politics.

Self-described as “unapologetically progressive,” Hughes believes the state could do better in combining resources among towns.

“Regionalization is a dirty word for some, but there is no reason why Connecticut can’t consolidate some resources without losing local governments,” she said. “I think this part of the state would benefit from smart planning for the future from the region.”

Women in politics

Hughes said she is proud to be involved in a movement of women running for political office for the first time.

Locally, Hughes is joined by Caitlin Clarkson Pereira, candidate for the 132nd Congressional District, Ashley Gaudiano, candidate for the 134th Congressional District, and Julie Kushner, candidate for the 24th state Senate District, as women who are running for office for the first time.

“We’re outraged and engaged,” said Hughes. “I’m excited to be a part of a group of energized, smart, passionate women who are going to shake things up in Hartford.”

Hughes said she can’t believe that women are still fighting for adequate representation in politics.

“We have a cohort of determined and progressive women who will do a great job in the state general assembly,” she said.

Hughes said she hopes to be a “change agent” in the community who can amplify the interests of the members of the district to help improve the region.

“I hope to inspire others, especially young women,” said Hughes. “I have young women on my campaign team helping out, and I want to show them that this can be done.”