Easton considers school safety officer for elementary, middle schools

The topic of a school safety officer (SSO) was brought up at the recent Easton Board of Education meeting when a parent urged the board to fight for keeping money in its proposed 2018-19 budget to hire an SSO.

“We need to do it, plain and simple,” resident David Bussolotta told the board. “It’s just the cost of education these days.”

Currently, Samuel Staples Elementary School and Helen Keller Middle School share one school resource officer (SRO) — police Officer Mark Pastor. He splits his time between Staples and Keller, and has other duties with the Easton Police Department as well. There is no SSO now.

The Easton BOE included $30,000 for the SSO in its budget, which now is being scrutinized by the Board of Finance. It’s part of a proposed 4.44% increase in the Easton BOE budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins July 1.

Board Chairman Jeffrey Parker said the $30,000 cost is based on having an SSO — also known as a school security officer — work 181 school days.

The individual would be armed and potentially could have arrest powers, depending on his or her level of training, certification and qualifications, Parker said. He based that on discussions with the Easton police and material from the Redding Board of Education.

Unlike an SRO, an SSO is not a member of the local police department. However, this individual provides a uniformed presence at a school, focuses on safety and security issues, and tries to form positive working relationships with students.

Parker said he was surprised to learn, however, that an SSO “may be vested with full police powers.”

He envisions someone who would “become part of the school community, assisting administrators in a variety of safety and well-being issues.”

Bussolotta called this approach “the most cost-effective way to do it.”

He said further study of school security needs isn’t necessary before putting police or security personnel at each school.

“I think it’s common sense,” Bussolotta said. “We don’t need to spend thousands of dollars on a security study.”

At the meeting, Parker distributed a copy of the mission statement for the Redding SSO, saying it provides guidance on “what we’d want to do” in Easton.

The main driver in the proposed budget increase, Parker said, is “significant” higher special education costs. Other factors are the multi-year bus transportation contract and hiring one more first grade teacher to keep classes at a desirable level at Staples, he said.

Parker said he is looking for support for the budget increase from the Board of Finance and residents.

“It is out of the ordinary that our number is as high as it is,” he said. “People have the right to know why that is.”