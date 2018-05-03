Easton conducts multi-agency traffic enforcement effort

On May 2, the Easton Police Department, with the assistance of the Fairfield Police Department Traffic Unit and the Connecticut State Police Traffic Unit (CSP), conducted a multi-agency traffic enforcement effort in the vicinity of Rt. 136.

The focus of the effort was to enforce the “No Thru Truck” statute and other violations as observed. In addition, the CSP provided portable scales to conduct Gross Vehicle Weight Inspections.

A total of 20 infractions, four written warnings and four verbal warnings were issued. The total amount of the Infractions issued was $2,700.00. One truck operator was issued an infraction in the amount of $400 for an equipment violation and another was issued an infraction in the amount of $600 for an overweight violation.

The Easton Police Department said they would like to thank the Fairfield Police Department and the Connecticut State Police for their assistance in this effort.