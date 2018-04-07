Easton church raises money for its Heifer project

The Congregational Church of Easton held its kickoff event for the Heifer International Project on Saturday, March 24. There was a petting zoo including rabbits, chickens and goats, and an educational beehive. All these are animals that may be purchased through Heifer.

Through the Heifer project, the church is working with the New Academy Preschool to raise enough money to fund a heifer for a community in Bangladesh or Vietnam. With these animals, a family receives training, a steady source of income, and access to food, education and health care.

The kickoff event raised enough money for a goat and some rabbits. The group is still raising funds for a heifer and will be continuing to collect donations throughout the month of April. Donations may be made to the Congregational Church of Easton with Heifer in the memo line and sent to P.O. Box 37, Easton CT 06612.