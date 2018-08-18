Easton church offers Sunday School in September

The Congregational Church of Easton at 336 Westport Road is opening up Sunday School registration to all people.

The Sunday School program starts on Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. with the church’s kickoff Sunday. Children will have their first day of Sunday School during worship followed by an ice cream social.

The church noted that this is a way to meet new friends, create community, and have a good time. For more information, visit eastonchurch.org. If any questions, call 203-261-2527 or email [email protected]