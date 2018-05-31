Easton: Child porn suspect pleads not guilty

A former Samuel Staples Elementary School custodian who was arrested for child pornography pled not guilty Wednesday at state Superior Court in Milford.

Derby resident David Habetz was arrested on June 22, 2017, by Derby police and accused of illegal possession of child pornography in the first degree. He was released on a $15,000 bond.

“The State of Connecticut claims to have found over 50 [child porn] images on his possession,” said Habetz’s attorney John Gulash of Gulash & Associates in Bridgeport.

Habetz is scheduled for another pretrial appearance at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 17, when the case will be continued for “further discussion,” Gulash said.

The pretrial will take place in the Ansonia-Milford Judicial District Courthouse, 14 West River Street in Milford.



