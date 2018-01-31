Easton bridge and library projects move forward

The northern South Park Avenue bridge over the Mill River in Easton could now be replaced before the one farther south.

Because of questions about state funding on the southern bridge, it’s now possible that work on the northern bridge — near Buck Hill Road and Marich Drive — will be done first. This would represent a change in what was expected to happen as of a few weeks ago.

“We’re looking into our options,” Easton First Selectman Adam Dunsby said.

Dunsby first made a reference to funding concerns for the southern bridge during the most recent Board of Selectmen meeting. The new bridges should cost about $1.5 million each, but different state funding sources are being used to help for the two projects. The state has a variety of infrastructure and bridge funding programs, and some town money is involved in the projects as well.

Dunsby said the southern bridge was on a list of transportation projects suspended because of budget problems Gov. Dannel Malloy recently released. “We’re trying to get clarification,” he said at the meeting. Dunsby also serves as state representative for Easton, Redding and Weston.

“How the situation will progress isn’t clear,” Dunsby said in a later interview.

The southern bridge is the one near Riverside Lane that’s now restricted to one lane. This replacement project has received required zoning floodplain and wetlands approvals, and was expected to go out to bid soon and take place this summer and early fall.

The town was using a variety of sources to pay for the new southern bridge, including the state’s Local Bridge program to fund about half the cost. This is the money that may no longer be available.

Construction of the northern bridge is fully funded by state money, with the town paying all engineering costs, and the state funding appears to still be in place. “We believe it’s on firmer ground,” Dunsby said.

Library project

The Board of Selectmen has voted to hire the Berchem Moses law firm as legal counsel on the Easton Public Library expansion project.

Berchem Moses will work with town officials on finalizing contracts with the architectural/engineering firm, general contractor and any other companies hired. It’s uncertain exactly how many outside entities may be used, but the architectural/engineering firm already was selected through a bidding process.

The upgrade to the library children’s area is being funded through the designated Library Fund and not general town funds. “We hope to keep the project moving,” Dunsby said.

