Easton Board of Finance examines education budget

Easton Board of Finance members pored over a draft of the education budget for next year.

Board member Andy Kachele mused that the draft represented a “wish list” with which the Board of Education could begin budget negotiations. “I don’t think we’ve ever seen [a proposed budget] this preliminary,” he said.

One item that drew particular attention was a 352% spike in the Board of Ed’s expenditure for private school tuitions. “Typically, these are special ed students with profound difficulties that cannot be handled within our own system,” said Kachele.

Board Chairman Matt Gachi noted that private school tuitions can vary widely. They key factor for the town to keep control over is the town’s overall cost per student. An influx of new students with special needs can have a dramatic impact on costs, he added.

“Overall, special education costs make up a significant portion of the town’s education budget and are rising rapidly,” said Gachi.

Transportation costs

Transportation costs are another significant element in the education budget, and even after budgets are approved, costs can go up if there is a spike in fuel costs. Board secretary Michael Kot said the town needs to account better for bus ridership — while most school buses hold as many as 60 passengers, few operate at that capacity.

“We need to have someone count how many kids actually get on the buses [at the end of the school day],” he said. “I’ve seen buses leave schools with fewer than 20 kids on board.”

Board member Art Lasky noted that the buses are often less than full because children who are assigned to them don’t always ride the bus. “The number [the schools use] is actually how many kids are assigned to each bus,” Lasky said.

Kot suggested developing a better transportation “opt-out” method. Many parents keep their children’s bus assignments in the event the children need to ride the bus. Yet if they knew their children would be permitted a ride on days when it is necessary, such parents might more easily forgo a permanent seat.

Process improvements

Several board members reported on process improvements they have undertaken. The measures were first proposed in the summer of 2017 by Gachi.

Many departmental budgets are rife with small line-item requests and expenditures, and Kachele undertook a project to consolidate some of them. “I identified 30 of these items that are easy to consolidate,” he said.

Such items can usually be consolidated into a single entry, such as “miscellaneous goods and services.” However, each department can provide more specific information when it is necessary.

Kachele said the consolidation would be worth trying out. “If it turns out this is not a good idea, it isn’t difficult to reverse,” he said.

Board member Paul Lindoerfer said he has also made progress with respect to the adoption of technology for the board’s meetings and overall business. The room at the Senior Center where the board meets each month is now equipped with a 70-inch digital television screen. Lindoerfer will bring a wi-fi-capable laptop to the next meeting to connect with the screen.

Stable finances

According to Finance Director Christine Calvert, with four months left in the fiscal year, Easton finances are in good order, with revenue collections on target and just a few town departments exhibiting high expenditures relative to their current year budget allocation. Much of that owes to high energy expenditures, the result of several long periods of extreme cold.

In addition, a surplus of approximately $1.3 million will be placed back in the town’s reserve fund. The surplus is the result of additional revenue and budget adjustments made in anticipation of a large expenditure for teachers’ pensions, which was proposed by Gov. Dannel Malloy but did not take place.