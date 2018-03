The annual Youth Art Show Spectacular sponsored by the Easton Arts Council is currently on exhibit in the Community Room of the Easton Public Library.

Artwork is available for viewing during normal library hours and the exhibit will run until April 14. There will be a reception on Sunday, March 11, from 3 to 4 p.m. in the Community Room to honor the artists.

Each student will receive a certificate of merit. For questions, call Joanne Kant at 203-261-9160 or visit eastonartscouncil.org.