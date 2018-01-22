Easton appoints new tax assessor

Longtime town employee Rachel Maciulewski has been appointed as Easton’s new tax assessor. The Board of Selectmen approved the appointment at its Jan. 18 meeting.

Maciulewski has worked as the assessor’s assistant for six years and will assume her new role Feb. 1. Assessor Teresa Rainieri retired late last year and is serving as a consultant to the town through the end of this month.

“I look forward to the opportunity to serve my town,” Maciulewski told the selectmen.

First Selectman Adam Dunsby offered his congratulations to Maciulewski. “Thanks for stepping up,” he said.

Maciulewski grew up in Easton and is a 1991 graduate of Joel Barlow High School. She’s worked at Town Hall for many years in different departments, including in the tax collector’s office.

Her appointment came after she was recommended by a three-person examining committee that also interviewed two other candidates. The recommendation pointed to her expertise and professionalism.

Rainieri is expected to sign off on the town’s new grand list — a compilation of all property, vehicle and business equipment values in Easton on Oct. 1, 2017 — before leaving her position.

Also at the meeting, the selectmen voted to provide 2.3% wage hikes for non-union town employees, which includes paid elected officials, workers compensated by stipend, and others not represented by a labor union.

Non-union employees who receive benefits who see their health insurance premiums co-share payments go up by 1%, from 5% to 6% of the total amount. “Six percent is still quite low,” Dunsby pointed out.

“I’m comfortable with that,” Selectman Carolyn Colangelo said.

Selectmen Robert Lessler was absent from the meeting and did not vote.

The pay and co-share increases match those of the town’s union employees, which has been the tradition in Easton.