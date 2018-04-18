Easton agencies create guide for those with opioid addiction

Two Easton agencies have joined together to produce a resource guide for people struggling with opioid addiction and for their families.

The Addiction and Mental Health Services Quick Info Guide is being distributed to individuals who suffer overdoses as well as their loved ones. It also offers guidance for people who may be suicidal or those close to them.

The pamphlet includes contact information on government and nonprofit programs to assist people with addiction or mental health problems. It also explains how the medication naloxone, also known by the trade name Narcan, can be used to help save someone who has overdosed, and lists the symptoms of someone who has overdosed or may want to harm themself.

The town’s Emergency Medical Services and police department coordinated on the resources guide project.

Police Sgt. Jonathan Arnold said in the past 20 months, nine people from Easton have died from opioid overdoses. Six of the deaths occurred in town and three happened elsewhere.

“And that’s just the people who passed away and not those with addiction problems,” Arnold said. “It’s here as well as everywhere else.”

He’s gone on two overdose calls, with one of the individuals succumbing and the other being taken to a hospital at the family’s request after being given Narcan.

The pamphlet enables police and EMS personnel who are making response calls to give something to people that can help them begin the recovery process.

“When we get there and a person is overdosing, they or their families may be looking for help but don’t know where to turn,” said Arnold, who is also an Easton EMS volunteer. Someone who is addicted often is unemployed and may have no health insurance.

“They may want help but just can’t afford it, and this shows them where to get help at a minimal cost or for free,” Arnold said.

Best practices

Police Chief Tim Shaw said opioid addiction is impacting Easton as well as the entire country. As chairman of the Connecticut Police Chiefs Association’s Opiate Response Committee, Shaw is seeking to identify best practices in dealing with the crisis so the ideas can be implemented around the state.

The association has a pilot program in Easton in which a police officer speaks to eighth grade students about the opioid problem, which can include addiction to heroin, oxycodone and other opiates. During the presentation, the officer is joined by a high school junior or senior who may be able to better connect with middle school students because of their closeness in age.

“The goal is to help these students make good choices in high school,” said Shaw, noting that eighth grade is a crucial year in a young person’s development.

Narcan can be given to someone who’s overdosing on opioids to save the person’s life. It’s available in nasal spray and injectable forms, and in Connecticut may be prescribed directly by a pharmacist when requested by a customer.

People close to someone with an opioid problem may keep a Narcan kit so they are prepared to administer the antidotal drug during an emergency. They should get advance training on how to properly give the drug to someone.

A Narcan training session for the public will take place May 10 at 7 p.m. in the Easton Public Library’s Community Room. The session is free and open to the public. The first 20 people to sign up will receive free Narcan kits that were donated by Silver Hill Hospital, a psychiatric and addiction facility in New Canaan.

Information on how to register for the session should be available soon at eastonems.com and the Easton Volunteer EMS Facebook page.