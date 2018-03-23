Easter events at Congregational Church of Easton

Saturday, March 24, 1 to 3 p.m. There will be a petting zoo to raise funds and awareness for Heifer International. All are invited to attend.

Sunday, March 25, 10 a.m. Palm Sunday worship service open to all people.

Thursday, March 29, 7:30 p.m. Maundy Thursday tenebrae service to remember Christ’s last hours with a candlelight service.

Sunday, April 1, 10 a.m. Easter morning worship, where all people are invited to celebrate the resurrection of Christ. Following worship there will be an Easter egg hunt for all children on the church lawn. If you are interested in participating in the Easter egg hunt, call the church office at 203-261-2527.

The Congregational Church of Easton is located at 336 Westport Road at the corner of Center and Westport roads.