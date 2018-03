New Pond Farm in Redding is hosting an old-fashioned Easter Egg Hunt for children on Saturday, March 24, at 11 a.m.

There will be different areas for each age group, and prizes for all. Cost is $15 per member child. Registration and a current New Pond Farm family membership are required; space is limited.

Register online at newpondfarm.org or by calling 203-938-2117. Rain date is Saturday, March 31.