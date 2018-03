On Wednesday, April 28, 100% of the sales at Jersey Mike’s Connecticut locations will be donated to Make-A-Wish Connecticut.

The company says it will donate every dollar received on Wednesday from every sale of all food products.

In addition, the company’s Branford location will donate to long-time partner Take a Vet Fishing.

Jersey Mike’s has locations in nearby Fairfield, Westport, Wilton, Ridgefield and Norwalk.