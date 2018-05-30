Dunsby to host town hall forums in Redding, Easton and Weston

State Rep. Adam Dunsby (R-135) is inviting constituents to three post-session town hall events he is holding with fellow legislators throughout the 135th district. He will offer residents of Easton, Redding and Weston an opportunity to discuss with him pieces of legislation that passed this year and other issues pertaining to the conclusion of the 2018 legislative session.

When: Monday, June 4, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Mark Twain Library, 439 Redding Road, Redding

What: Update with Rep. Dunsby, Rep. Will Duff (R-2) and Sen. Toni Boucher (R-26)

When: Tuesday, June 5, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Where: Easton Library, 691 Morehouse Road, Easton

What: Update with Rep. Dunsby and Sen. Tony Hwang (R-28)

When: Tuesday, June 12, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Weston Public Library, 56 Norfield Road, Weston

What: Update with Rep. Dunsby, Sen. Boucher and Sen. Hwang

Anyone unable to attend but would like to speak to Rep. Dunsby can reach him at [email protected]

State Rep. Adam Dunsby represents Easton, Redding, and Weston.