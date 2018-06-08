Dunsby to host town hall forum in Weston on June 12

Rep. Adam Dunsby (R-135) is inviting constituents to a post-session town hall event on Tuesday, June 12, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Weston Public Library, 56 Norfield Road.

Dunsby will be joined by state Senator Toni Boucher Boucher and state Senator Tony Hwang.

This is an opportunity for residents to discuss pieces of legislation that passed this year and other issues pertaining to the conclusion of the 2018 legislative session.

Please note the time of the event has been changed from an earlier announcement.

Anyone who is unable to attend but would like to speak to Dunsby can reach him at [email protected]

State Rep. Adam Dunsby represents Easton, Redding and Weston.