Shortly before the clock struck midnight for a budget deal deadline Wednesday, May 9, at the state Capitol in Hartford, a compromise budget passed the House of Representatives and Senate.

The bipartisan budget package, which totals $20.85 billion and was headed to Gov. Dannel Malloy’s office for his signature, contains no tax increases, no highway tolls, a restored Medicare Saving Plan and more.

State Rep. Adam Dunsby (R-135), who voted on the budget being passed, explained this is the second year of the legislature’s two-year year cycle.

“It is the short session, which started in early February,” said Dunsby, who is also Easton’s first selectman. “Last year is the year we fixed the two-year budget, so this year is a budget adjustment process.”

He said this year, the state “got some good luck,” which is that there was “a significant increase in revenue.”

He emphasized, though, that this is a one-time increase.

“A hedge fund had to repatriate offshore profits, which resulted in a one-time revenue boost,” he said. “This made the budgeting process easier this year.”

Dunsby explained that at some point in the past, it became law that investment companies, including hedge funds, would have to repatriate earnings held offshore.

“That year was 2017. The additional tax revenue this generated was around $1 billion,” he said. “In addition, in response to federal tax law changes, many people prepaid 2018 taxes in 2017.”

Medicare Savings Plan

Dunsby said there “is more good news: There are no tax increases, municipal aid was held steady, and the Medicare Savings Plan was restored to what it has historically been.”

He explained historically, seniors received additional payments if they earned less than 211% of the federal poverty level.

“The budget passed last October lowered it to 100% — the governor’s proposal — and it was subsequently increased in stopgap fashion,” he said.

Further, additional funds are being moved into the Special Transportation Fund, which is money issued for maintenance of roads, trains and transportation projects.

Other items that were passed were fully funding transportation with no tolls and passing the bump stock ban, “which I supported,” Dunsby said.

Bump stocks are used to alter a semiautomatic weapon and have it fire like an automatic weapon.

Also approved was the state joining the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact (NPVIC), which Dunsby said he did not support.

“That is a movement to have the state cast all of their electoral votes based not on the outcome of their state but on the outcome of the region of the country,” he said. “It requires 270 electoral votes worth of states to join, and around 165 have so far.”

Dunsby said he was against the compact because “I opposed Connecticut sacrificing its sovereignty to other states.”

Long-term problems

Dunsby said despite “all the good news,” the state still has long-term fiscal problems that have not been solved.

One of these, he said, is lack of economic growth. “Connecticut’s economy has shrunk three of the last four years, while the rest of the country is booming,” he said

Other large problems facing the state include unfunded pension liabilities, unaffordable employee benefits, and too much borrowing.

“We need pro-growth policies such as lower taxes and less regulation, as well as less borrowing, and employee compensation that mirrors the private sector.”

Rep. Adam Dunsby represents the 135th House District, which includes Easton, Weston, and the majority of Redding.