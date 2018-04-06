Dunsby and Hwang support ban on bump stocks

State Rep. Adam Dunsby (R-135) and State Senator Tony Hwang (R-28) today praised the progress of a bill that prohibits ways to circumvent existing firearm legislation with rapid-firing devices like bump stocks after it was approved by the Judiciary Committee this week.

The legislators are both co-sponsors of HB 5542 in the legislature, which they described as a “reasonable proposal” that could prevent future tragedies without infringing on the rights of law-abiding gun owners.

HB 5542 would ban the sale or transfer, possession, manufacturing or use of bump stocks or other accessories to increase the rate of fire of a firearm. Dunsby said fully automatic weapons have been illegal since 1986, so he views this legislation as an elimination of a loophole in Connecticut’s gun laws.

“All fully automatic weapons are illegal, so devices whose only function is to turn guns into guns that fire continuous rounds should also be illegal,” said Dunsby.

“There is no single solution that will put an end to the national epidemic of gun violence,” said Hwang. “Banning bump stocks Connecticut will represent a step forward. At the same time, I continue to stress that a balanced approach to addressing this epidemic requires that more attention be paid to mental health and school safety issues. I will continue working to find ways to lead the community conversation on these vitally important public policy areas. We should never stop striving to make our communities safer.”

After its approval by the Judiciary Committee, HB 5542 now heads to the State House floor and, later, to the State Senate for debate.

Adam Dunsby represents the 135th General Assembly district, which includes Easton, Weston, and the majority of Redding. He serves on the General Assembly’s Education Committee, Finance, Revenue and Bonding Committee, and Transportation Committee.

Tony Hwang represents the 28th Senate district, which includes Easton, Fairfield, Newtown, Weston and Westport.