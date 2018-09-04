Dunsby and Boucher endorsed by Realtors

The Connecticut Association of Realtors has announced that it has endorsed State Rep. Adam Dunsby (R-135) and state Senator Toni Boucher (R-26) for reelection.

The association is the state’s largest professional trade organization, and represents close to 17,000 professionals in all aspects of the real estate industry.

According to its announcement, the association says it “carefully evaluates candidates in determining who may best ensure there is a positive environment for living in or transferring property in Connecticut. Real estate is essential to economic recovery and stability in the state and the nation, and helps to build communities.”

“I am very proud of this endorsement,” Dunsby said. “A home is many families’ most valuable asset. Unfortunately, Connecticut’s anti-growth policies have driven businesses and workers out of state, and as a result the values of homes in our district are down about 25% from the peak. The path to recovery begins with restoring fiscal soundness to our state, without resorting to tax increases.”

“I’m very pleased to have once again received the endorsement of Connecticut Realtors,” Boucher said. “The real estate market is one of the most vital parts of our economy and one of the most important aspects of our families and businesses economic well-being.”

Dunsby represents Easton, Weston, and most of Redding. Boucher represents Redding, Ridgefield, Westport and Wilton and parts of Bethel, New Canaan and Weston.