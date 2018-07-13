Dunsby achieves perfect voting record

State Representative Adam Dunsby (R-135) achieved a 100% voting record for all roll call votes taken on the floor of the State House of Representatives during both the 2018 Regular Session and the Veto Override Session, which concluded on June 25. According to the data released by the House Clerk’s office, he cast every one of the 317 roll call votes called this year in the House.

Dunsby also achieved this distinction during the 2017 Regular Session and the Special Session, which lasted until last October. Last year, he was in attendance for all 417 of the roll call votes.

“The people of the 135th expect their voices to be heard on every single vote,” said Dunsby. “Whether a legislative session was called on short notice or a vote was held in the early hours of the morning, I made sure that they were. I am grateful for the honor of representing the people of Easton, Redding, and Weston, and will strive to make every vote next year as well.”

Perfect attendance and voting records are difficult to achieve since most legislators do not live in Hartford. This distinction was achieved by only 52 out of 151 House members this year, which is 34% of Dunsby’s colleagues.

The next regular session of the General Assembly will convene in January 2019.

State Rep. Adam Dunsby represents the 135th General Assembly district, which includes Easton, Weston, and the majority of Redding.