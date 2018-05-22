Duff to run for re-election in the 2nd District

State Rep. Will Duff (R-2) received the unanimous endorsement of the assembled delegates at Bethel Town Hall as their candidate to represent the 2nd Assembly District.

In his acceptance speech, Duff said, “I’m grateful to you for unanimously nominating me to again run for the honor of serving a second term as the 2nd Assembly District’s voice and representative in Hartford. It is an enormous responsibility to serve all residents and the needs of our community. I work every day to make sure the people of Bethel, Danbury, Redding, and Newtown don’t get pushed out of the conversation.”

He added, “In this age of political bickering, I have brought a new positive perspective to the state Capitol, voting for two bipartisan state budget agreements that both sides compromised to achieve.”

The 2nd Assembly District covers parts of Bethel, Danbury, Newtown, and Redding. Duff serves on the Higher Education and Advancement, Energy and Technology and Banking committees.