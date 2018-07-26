Duff signs petition to stop $10 million toll study

The Special State Bonding Commission met Wednesday, July 25, and approved a funding request submitted by Governor Malloy via executive order for a $10 million dollar feasibility study for the purpose of implementing tolls.

State Rep. Will Duff (R-2) joined fellow Republican House members in signing a petition to request the General Assembly meet for a special session for the purpose of prohibiting the expenditure of taxpayer funds to study and evaluate the establishment of tolls in Connecticut.

The only two Republicans on the Bond Commission voted against the $10 million expenditure. State Comptroller, Kevin P. Lembo, was the only other member to vote against this request.

“It is very discouraging that the will of the people has been undermined by Gov. Malloy. During the 2018 regular session, the General Assembly decided against moving forward with a toll study due to a lack of votes. The bill never received a debate or vote in the House of Representatives,” said Rep. Duff. “Spending $10 million on a toll study no one wants is a complete waste of taxpayer dollars.”

The petition is expected to be delivered to Secretary of the State for certification on Thursday, July 26.

Per the Governor’s executive order for a toll study request, DOT would conduct the following:

Prepare a comprehensive assessment for possible electronic tolling on I-95, I-91, I-84, Route 8, the Wilbur Cross Parkway, the Merritt Parkway, and any other limited access highways as determined by the DOT Commissioner, which includes potential toll monitoring and specifies proposed toll charges;

Explore potential ways to provide discounts, tax credits, or other value-pricing options to Connecticut residents while ensuring out-of-state drivers contribute their fair share;

Explore plans that could reduce motor vehicle fuel taxes; and

Study the environmental impacts of electronic tolling systems.

As chairman of the commission, Malloy has the discretion to determine which items are included in any bonding meeting.