Drop-in technology help for adults at Easton library

The Easton Public Library is offering one-on-one technology help from summer teen volunteers on Fridays from June 29 to Aug. 17. Drop-in time for answers to any technology questions at the Innovation Space is between the hours of 11 a.m. and noon. Summer Teen Volunteers can help connect adults to digital library services and can provide general assistance with Kindles, Nooks, iPads, smartphones or computers.

“We are so glad to be able to offer this technology assistance program, and we are especially grateful to the teens who have agreed to volunteer their time,” said Library Director Lynn Zaffino.

No registration is necessary. For more information, contact Zaffino at 203-261-0134, or by email at [email protected].