DOT public hearing will be held in Danbury

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) has announced that it will hold an additional public hearing in Danbury, to allow local residents to provide input on planned service cuts and fare increases on several local transit lines.

The decision to provide an additional public comment opportunity came in response to a written request from 2nd District State Assembly candidate Raghib Allie-Brennan. Allie-Brennan’s request cited the need for Danbury residents to have their voices heard, given the impact that the proposed cuts will have on the community.

“I’d like to thank the Department of Transportation for considering my request and for scheduling the additional hearing,” said Allie-Brennan. “People in Danbury, Bethel, Redding, and the surrounding area rely heavily on the Danbury Line to get to work and to conduct business. If these proposed changes are implemented, they could harm residents and commuters along the Danbury Line and result in tangible damage to our local economy. I appreciate the CTDOT understanding the importance of giving the residents of Danbury an opportunity to be heard and I encourage local residents to attend.”

The CTDOT Public Hearing on Fare Increases and Service Reductions to the Danbury Line will be held on Monday, Feb. 26, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Danbury City Hall, Council of Chambers, 155 Deer Hill Avenue, Danbury.