Dog park approved by Weston Conservation Commission

The plan to build a dog park on the town-owned Moore property moved another step forward last week when the Conservation Commission approved the plan in a 4-1 vote.

“Our role as a commission is to determine whether proposals are prudent, reasonable and of minimal impact to wetlands,” said Michael Zegers, commission chairman, who voted in favor of the plan.

The commission based its approval on the results of a hydraulic survey commissioned by town engineer John Conte. That survey found the impact on the wetlands to be “insignificant.” The town is expected to conduct additional surveys at the site as the plan winds its way through other town departments and commissions.

“Initially, there was concern over the town’s proposed use of asphalt millings [for the driveway and parking area],” said Zegers. “However, the town has since changed to gravel.”

Commissioner Bob Turner raised concerns over the lack of an understory — presence of smaller shrubs and trees which help curtain potential storm runoff — in the mostly forested parcel. He said he was otherwise satisfied that the dog park would not pose a runoff problem. “The Moore property has existed for a long time, and nobody paid much attention to it until the dog park was proposed,” he said.

Sole “no” vote

Of the five commissioners present, Ed Schwartz cast the sole “no” vote. He said it will be difficult to police the cleanup habits of dog owners, especially given the wooded nature of the park. “Dog waste is reasonably likely to pollute the wetlands,” Schwartz said. “It’s unknown how many uncollected feces there will be once the park goes into operation, and how long they will remain on the ground.”

The commission qualified its approval of the original application, recommending that the town site the proposed park in a more westerly direction than currently proposed. That area is higher in elevation than the current site, which would reduce any potential runoff even further. But the town would need to demonstrate that the higher location would pose no additional issues, Zeger noted.

Opponents of the dog park and intervenors represented by legal counsel, questioned why other town-owned sites weren’t considered for the dog park.

“I’m not officially an intervenor, but I thought science and an appraisal of the facts would lead the commission to vote against this dog park,” said resident Bob Casson. “I’m a biologist by training, and no other town builds a dog park in the middle of a forest,” he said.

He said the number of trees to be removed for the project has yet to be determined. He also lamented the fact that two of the three acres of the park would need to be surrounded by fencing, to contain people’s dogs.

“We have a large number of underutilized parks in Weston, which have the infrastructure and centralization that make them more suitable for a dog park,” said Marilyn Parker, a resident of Richmond Hill Road whose property abuts the dog-park parcel.

She pointed out that the parcel is in an out-of-the-way location, making it an inconvenient spot for dog-loving residents.

Legal action?

Following the commission’s vote, attorney Stephen Nevas, who represents the intervenors, said his clients are “reviewing their options.”

“We call on the town government to engage in a professional planning process, applying planning and land-use disciplines. Such processes are normal for projects such as the dog park, and have been absent from the current planning process,” he said.

He urged the town to conduct a study of what other towns and cities have done in similar situations.