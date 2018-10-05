Dog Halloween Party coming to Easton

The third annual Halloween Doggie Trick or Treat and Costume Party will be held on Saturday, Oct. 20, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Easton Dog Park, 360 Sport Hill Road, Easton. Rain date is Sunday, Oct. 21. A costume contest will be held at 2.

Organizers are collecting unwanted towels to be donated to local animal shelters. Proceeds will go toward dog park improvements and the Easton Animal Shelter.

Entry fee is $10 per dog and includes cost of the party, contest prize bags, doggie trick-or-treat table, human snacks and a festive set up for picture taking. There will also be a raffle.

RSVP to Bernadette Coughlin, 203-260-6482, via text or sign up at the dog park.