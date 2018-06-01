Dispute in Easton continues over fence in floodplain

A test of 10 random fence posts on a property at 180 Redding Road indicated the posts were all set in concrete, according to the applicant’s engineer, David Bjorklund Jr.

Therefore, Bjorklund said at a recent Easton Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, “The fence will not float away if immersed in a storm.”

Most of the wooden fence, recently built along Route 136 (Westport Road) to provide privacy for a new house, was constructed in the 100-year floodplain without prior approval as required. The applicant, 180 Redding Road LLC, is now seeking after-the-fact approval.

A few neighbors are opposing the application, having first raised objections during an earlier meeting. They say the fence negatively impacts a rural and historic gateway to Easton, hurts their property values and should be denied because it was built without getting permission.

Bjorklund said the developer purchased the property with the inland wetlands approval already in place and didn’t appear to have known permission was needed for the fence in the floodplain.

The fence won’t increase the flood levels and has the venting needed in a floodplain to allow water and other minor debris to flow past it in case of a major flood, Bjorklund said. The bottom of the fence is 6 to 18 inches above the ground.

Neighbor Doug Newhouse wasn’t impressed. “He’s a professional builder,” Newhouse said of the applicant. “If he didn’t know, he should have known.”

The fence is 350 feet long, with about 300 feet being in the floodplain. It is not in the river’s floodway, which has more stringent requirements.

The Aspetuck River is across Route 136 from the 3.7-acre property, which also borders Old Redding Road and is close to the Weston and Fairfield borders. The house was built on speculation and is for sale.

Height

On May 21, much of the discussion focused on the height of the fence. Privacy fences may be up to 8 feet tall based on the town’s fence regulations, which are separate from the floodplain rules.

Bjorklund initially described the fence as being “less than 8 feet” but more than 6 feet tall, but Newhouse said it measured 8 feet 8 inches tall “in a whole series of places,” presenting photos with a tape measure as evidence.

Bjorklund then said he took 20 measurements of the fence and in “one pocket” it was 8 feet 3 inches tall.

Commission Chairman Robert Maquat said determining the exact height may be difficult because it depends on how the ground level is measured, with an uneven topography due to gullies and holes. “If it’s more than one spot, I’d like to know,” he said of the fence possibly being taller than 8 feet in places.

If taller than allowed, “is it something that can be remedied?” Maquat asked.

There was discussion about whether the lattice at the top of the fence should be included in its calculated height.

Newhouse said while the owner has the right to have a fence, it shouldn’t be in the floodplain or as close to Route 136. He stressed that whether to allow a fence in a floodplain is a discretionary decision for the P&Z.

Information presented by the applicant was “factually incorrect” and “deceptive,” said Newhouse, also citing the claimed distance from the fence to an existing stone wall. “It just doesn’t comply with the regulations,” he said. “It should be taken down.”

Another neighbor, David Christopher, said the fence raises “aesthetic” issues and its exact height could perhaps be determined from the height of the fence panels.

Resident Beth Saunders again spoke in favor of the fence, describing it as “one of the nicest fences in that area.” Saunders said it would decrease traffic noise and visibility for the eventual homeowners, and “doesn’t change Easton.”

Maquat said fences are not unusual in that area due to heavy traffic on Route 136. However, Newhouse said, the fence was so far away from the house it wouldn’t serve a purpose “from a privacy standpoint.”

No vote was taken on the application but the public hearing was closed, which means no more outside input will be accepted. Maquat said P&Z members should further study the town’s pertinent regulations before reaching a decision.