Dirt & Debt has open call for artists in residency

Artists today are key actors in bringing vitality back to the land, taking back their towns, and staking an active claim in re-envisioning their communities’ future. Residency Unlimited invites applications from U.S.-based artists for Dirt & Debt, a three-month thematic residency, conceived and curated by Livia Alexander and Jane Philbrick, for artists whose medium is the built and/or natural world. Criteria of selection will include working at the community level in the global context.

Dirt & Debt will take the form of a think-tank/street studio model of cross-discipline exchange and collaboration. Artists will work from RU’s headquarters in Brooklyn and have the option to develop projects while taking part in weekly discussions, meetings, and mentored workshops with key environmental professionals. Artists can apply and develop their creative practice and processes around issues such as climate change, alternative transportation models, new technologies towards land remediation, and the transitioning relationship of the city to exurban peripheries.

Dirt & Debt is offered in two three-month residencies; the first session runs Feb. 1 through April 30, 2019, the second runs in 2020 (dates TBA). Each cycle brings together four U.S.-based and four international artists. Deadline for submission is July 30. For more information, visit residencyunlimited.org/2019-dirt-debt-residency-at-ru-deadline-july-31-2018/.