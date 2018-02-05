Diana Carlino of Redding named law firm partner

Diana M. Carlino of Redding has been elected partner at the law firm Rosenblum Newfield LLC.

Carlino has been an associate at Rosenblum Newfield since 2013. Her practice focuses on representing health care providers in medical liability litigation and regulatory proceedings, and general liability law. She was recognized as a Connecticut Super Lawyer “Rising Star” for 2017.

“We are pleased to announce the election of Diana Carlino to partnership in our firm,” said James B. Rosenblum, founder of Rosenblum Newfield. “Diana’s expertise and commitment to excellence have been an asset to our firm and our clients, and she will be a valued addition to our partner group.”

Carlino is a graduate of the University of Vermont and Pace University Law School. She is a member of the Mark Twain Library programming committee, and serves as secretary of the town of Bethel Insurance and Pension Commission.