Area residents will have the opportunity to meet three Democratic candidates running for political office in November at a Meet & Greet this Thursday in Redding.

The event will take place on Thursday, Aug. 16 at 5:30 p.m. at The Redding Beer Co. 7 Main Street, Redding.

Candidates attending:

Will Haskell for the 26th District State Senator.

Ann Hughes for 135th District State Representative.

Raghib Allie-Brennan for 2nd District State Representative.

The event is hosted by Bonnie Sassano.