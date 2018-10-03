DeLuca named captain of Redding Police Department

Marc DeLuca was recently named captain of the Redding Police Department. He replaced Mark O’Donnell, who was promoted to chief of the department in August.

DeLuca was one of four Redding police sergeants who applied for the position, according to O’Donnell.

All applicants were required to take a test.

“There was a 10-question test and the Board of Selectmen administered the questions and graded them,” said O’Donnell, adding he put together the questions for the exam.

“They all did really well and I left it up to the Board of Selectmen of pick,” he said.

DeLuca, 50, was an auxiliary police officer with the Redding Police Department before becoming a full-time Redding Police officer in 1993.

He is a Redding native and attended all Redding schools. He now lives in Bethel.

O’Donnell has known DeLuca for his entire career.

“I’ve known him for 30-plus years, from 1985 to the current,” O’Donnell said. “I was a 21-year-old rookie in 1995 and he was a senior in high school.”

Redding Selectman Michael Thompson said he is “excited” that DeLuca agreed to serve “in this important role.”

“Sergeant DeLuca is a true professional, has great experience as a 25-year member of the Redding Police Department and brings a unique perspective to the job – having grown up in Redding and graduated from Joel Barlow,” Thompson said. “It is clear from our discussions that he is very thoughtful about how the department should evolve and I know he and Chief O’Donnell will be an effective leadership team.”

O’Donnell said he’s “looking forward” to working with DeLuca as another administrator.

DeLuca’s swearing-in ceremony has yet to be announced.