Date change for Redding finance board meeting

The Redding Board of Finance regular monthly meeting for Monday, June 25 has been canceled.

It has been re-scheduled as a Special Meeting on Tuesday, June 26 at 7 p.m. at The Redding Community Center.

The special agenda contains the following items:

1. To approve minutes of BOF Meetings held on April 23, 2018, May 8, 2018, May 17, 2018, June 5, 2013, and June 13, 2018

2. Public Comment

3. Tax Collector’s Report

4. Finance Director’s Report

5. Treasurer’s Report

6. Discussion of 2018-19 Budget and Draft Mill Rate Schedule

7. To set Mill Rate for 2018-19 Budget, if approved at referendum

8. Reports from Individual Board members as assigned

9. Correspondence and Administrative matters

10. Public Comment