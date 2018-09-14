Damian Long named theater coordinator in Weston

Veteran educator Damian Long will serve as Weston Public Schools’ theater coordinator, overseeing the district’s theatrical productions.

Long is a member of Weston High School’s faculty where he teaches English and drama. He has been a member of the school’s theater program for many years, having directed several productions including Carousel, Twelfth Night, and The Importance of Being Earnest.

Long will join Elizabeth Morris, WHS Company Theater Club adviser, in leading the theater program. The fall drama production, to be directed by Nancy Ponturo, will be getting underway shortly at the high school.