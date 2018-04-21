Daffodil Mile in bloom at Willowbrook Cemetery

Willowbrook Cemetery has been planting daffodil bulbs for the past 10 years, creating the “Daffodil Mile.”

Families and friends of Willowbrook’s residents have donated 35,000 bulbs to date, contributing each year to expand ‘the mile’ while memorializing their loved ones in this special way.

Bulbs are in the ground throughout the cemetery and when the bloom comes, it’s spectacular. This weekend the blossoms are in full bloom. This year’s cooler weather will keep Willowbrook’s daffodils blooming for a few weeks to come.

“In 2019, an additional 10,000 bulbs will be planted with the help of donors. We are counting on our community to help us achieve this goal,” said Sally Cadoux, one of Willowbrook’s trustees.

To continue the beautification at Willowbrook, a Cherry Blossom mall is planned for the brook front. Details will be formally announced in upcoming months.

Visit Willowbrook’s website at www.willowbrookcemetery.com for more information.