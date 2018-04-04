Cuts made to Easton school budget request

The Easton Board of Finance has voted to cut $100,000 from the Easton Board of Education’s requested $16.5-million budget for fiscal year 2018-19.

The 4-2 vote, which occurred at a special finance board meeting on March 27, came on the heels of a March 26 public hearing on the total town budget conducted by the finance board.

The school board is expected to decide where the cuts will be made at its April 17 meeting, said school board Chairman Jeffrey Parker.

Under consideration could be eliminating a requested school safety officer (SSO) and a new first grade teacher at Samuel Staples Elementary School.

“Those could potentially come into play,” Parker said.

Increasing the number of first grade classrooms is a result of a hike in population growth in kindergarten and first grade.

Other positions under discussion because of the finance board cut could include a 10-month administrative assistant at Samuel Staples School and various paraprofessional positions.

“Final decisions haven’t been made,” Parker said. “Everything is on the table.”

At its special meeting, the finance board first voted 3-3 on accepting the requested school budget that included a 4.44% increase, Parker said. Because of the tie vote, the measure didn’t pass.

Board members next voted to cut the budget request by $100,000.

Voting in favor of the cut were finance board Chairman Matthew Gachi and members Andrew Kachele, Paul Lindoerfer and Michael Kot, Gachi said. Voting against the cut were members Richard Cremin and Gregg Saunders.

After the cut, “the (school) board still has a 4% increase,” Gachi said. “They still have a healthy budget.”

Parker said the school board is hoping to avoid cutting the requested SSO and will look into possibly funding the position through grants.

“If there’s a way that grant money can help underwrite this, we’re going to be all over it,” he said.

Resident David Bussolotta spoke out in favor of hiring an SSO at the public hearing in order “to protect the kids and the school.”

The public hearing aimed to give residents an overview of budget requests from town departments and provide them with the opportunity to voice their opinions on estimates of expenditures, Gachi said.

The total expenditure requests comprise town accounts and education and capital spending and were expected to be down 1.44% from the current $44.9-million budget.

The 2018-19 budget request contains “a little aberration,” Gachi said, because the current budget includes a $1.2-million allowance for teachers’ pensions that the state had threatened not to fund.

It turns out the town doesn’t have to fund the pensions, and the requested budget doesn’t contain the $1.2 million.

“If we factor out that situation, then the budget would be up 1.5% over the current year,” Gachi said.

In addition, a little more than $100,000 has been “subtracted” from the requested budget, based on fewer Easton students attending Joel Barlow High School.

In addition, Easton’s grand list has seen a slight (.26%) increase, officials said.

Requested capital expenditures total $817,485, and impacts to the town’s revenue include a $600,000 loss of state of Connecticut grants, including $228,000 in town road aid that has been frozen.

About $41 million of the town’s $44.9-million budget comes from property taxes on homes and cars, Gachi said.

“As of now, there’s not a significant base of other revenue we can rely on,” he said.

Special education costs soar

A $679,354 hike in special education costs is the largest increase facing Easton schools, making it a “very, very unusual year,” Parker said.

It will cost the district $444,454 to outplace four special education students, compared to outplacing one student this year, and Parker calls the situation “unprecedented.”

With an increase in Individualized Education Programs (IEPs), the district has budgeted about $135,000 for additional paraprofessionals and a half-time special services supervisor.

Ending the district’s relationship with the Center for Children with Special Needs freed up money to return to a full-time supervisor who will share time between Easton and Redding.

In addition to the special education increases, general student transportation will see a $124,533 hike due to a 12.5% increase in the third and final year of the contract with the DATTCO bus company. Salaries will see a $160,968 increase and the central office a $32,799 hike, due in part to hiring a health benefits assistant.

Medical insurance costs are up $193,178.

“I’m really concerned with medical insurance,” said resident Gowan Dacey, who spoke up at the public hearing.

Easton voters approved spending $1.2 million to fund insurance claims, and another $100,000 was pulled from unspent funds, he said, and now the schools are asking for another $200,000.

“The time has come for the Easton Board of Education to join the state insurance plan,” he said.

Parker said later that the school district’s new insurance agent prepared an analysis showing that there would be no significant monetary difference using the state’s plan and that penalties would be involved.

“There wasn’t a compelling reason to go with it,” Parker said.

The district is moving from traditional health insurance to high-deductible health savings accounts, a move that is expected to save money over time.

District cuts costs

School officials say they’ll cut costs by revising maintenance contracts and by limiting curriculum work to the alignment of the science program with Next Generation Science Standards.

Extracurricular activities at Helen Keller Middle School will be paid for through fund raising or pay-to-play programs, Parker said, and Spanish instruction will be reduced at Staples School in all grades.

On the other side of the coin, school officials plan to add new security systems in the schools.

“The safety of our children, teachers and administrators is top priority,” Parker said.

What’s next?

The finance board will now work on preparing Easton’s budget and setting the mill rate.

A town meeting is scheduled for Monday, April 30, when the board will make a formal budget presentation to the town.

The public is expected to vote on a spending plan at a May 8 machine vote referendum.