CT State Police report Labor Day weekend stats

Troopers continued to patrol the highways and roads in Connecticut over this 2018 Labor Day weekend.

During this enforcement operation troopers utilized both traditional and non-traditional State Police vehicles. The enforcement project started at 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 31 and ran through 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 3.

Troopers focused on drunken driving violations, aggressive drivers, distracted drivers and speeding. Sobriety checkpoints and targeted DUI patrols were in place over the entire weekend.

These State Police stats cover the time period starting at 12:01a.m. on Aug. 31 and ending at 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 3.

Speeding 1,314

Seatbelt 47

Other hazardous moving violations (to include unsafe lane change, following too closely, cell phone, texting, etc.) 2,474

DUI arrests 24

Accidents — Investigated 281; With injury 63; Fatal 0

2017 Labor Day Weekend Enforcement Stats Sept. 1-4